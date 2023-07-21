Magistrate says driver four-times over legal limit 'not a theoretical danger'

A former Griffith fruitpicker has been fined $750 and will spend 18 months off the road after being convicted of high-range drink driving.
Christopher Olule, 28, was charged with high-range drink driving and driving while licence suspended and pled guilty to the two charges on July 19.
According to documents tendered to court, Olule was observed driving a Kia Rio with South Australian plates on Banna Avenue at 9.50pm on June 4 before parking next to a police car at a service station.
Police saw Olule was driving with his headlights off at night.
A roadside breath test confirmed a positive reading before a secondary test at Griffith police station revealed a reading of 0.214.
Police say Olule told them he had an 'unknown number' of Carlton Dry bottles in around two-and-a-half hours. Police suspended his licence.
At 1.10pm on June 7, Olule was driving the Kia Rio on Research Station Road at Hanwood when he was stopped for roadside breath testing by police.
The test result was negative but a check on his Vanuatu driver's licence revealed it had been suspended on June 6.
Olule's solicitor Chelsea Connell acknowledged one of the aggravating factors in the offence was the "extremely high reading".
Ms Connell said her client offered no excuse for the reading and only came to police attention for not activating the headlights while driving.
She told the court Olule believed he could drive up until he faced court, which led to the second offence of driving while suspended.
Olule had been working as a fruitpicker in Griffith but has since moved to Grafton for work and supported his family in Vanuatu.
Ms Connell said when Olule moved he sold his car.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said Olule's blood-alcohol reading was "significant".
"It's not a theoretical danger, he's an actual danger to himself and other road users," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan took into account Olule's early guilty plea and his limited means when convicting him of high-range drink driving.
Olule will pay a $500 fine and serve out an 18 month community corrections order. For driving while suspended, Olule was fined $250.
"You must understand that if you commit a driving offence, you could well find yourself going to jail," Mr Khan said.
Olule will serve an 18 month licence disqualification from June 6 and a three month disqualification dating from July 19.
