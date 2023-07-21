Magistrate says driver four-times over legal limit 'not a theoretical danger'

The Area News
Magistrate Trevor Khan says driver four-times over legal limit 'not a theoretical danger'

By The Area News
July 22 2023 - 9:00am
A former Griffith fruitpicker has been fined $750 and will spend 18 months off the road after being convicted of high-range drink driving.

