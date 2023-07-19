Applications are now open for the Scenic Hill User Group Committee, a team of dedicated community members and council staff aiming to look after the hill and make decisions in the best interest of one of Griffith's most notable natural resources.
Griffith City Council recently sent out a survey as part of the hill's management plan, which saw over 100 responses from community members who wanted to have their say.
Councillor and chairwoman of the committee Jenny Ellis explained that she wanted to help foster community ownership over the hill, and a sense of responsibility.
"There's a lot of interest in our hill, and it's important to me too. Our natural resources are so important and need to be looked after, and it needs to be a shared responsibility, not just council's job," she said.
"It's not a big commitment, but it's an opportunity to take ownership of the hill ... I'd like to see a sense of partnership between council and the community, and a sense of ownership for the whole community."
Councillor Ellis said that while applications were open to all, she especially hoped to attract heavy users of the hill, those who already have a stake in the wellbeing of Scenic Hill.
"The people who are using it or have ideas for the hill, they're the people that we really want to get involved ... We want people who already have a bit of ownership. A representative of the bike riders, the feral joggers, the Aboriginal Lands Council would be really good."
"We would really like some of our Wiradjuri community to be involved as well. That's really important for our whole process," she said.
She added that she hoped to spend more time and focus on more of Griffith's natural resources in the near future - particularly the Wetlands and Lake Wyangan.
Committee Membership Application forms are available at griffith.nsw.gov.au/council-forms or by contacting Council on 1300 176 077.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
