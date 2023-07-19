The Area News
Applications are open for the Scenic Hill User Group committee - a team of dedicated volunteers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Applications for the Scenic Hill User Group Committee are now open. Picture file
Applications for the Scenic Hill User Group Committee are now open. Picture file

Applications are now open for the Scenic Hill User Group Committee, a team of dedicated community members and council staff aiming to look after the hill and make decisions in the best interest of one of Griffith's most notable natural resources.

