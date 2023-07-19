The Griffith Blacks will head away to Wagga for the final round of the regular season to take on CSU Reddies, looking to finish a tough season on a high note.
The goal heading into the final month of the season was to finish the season with three wins from the four games, and coach Chris McGregor is hopeful his side will be able to pull that off.
They will likely be without prop Brayden McMaster who was sent off in the defeat to Ag College last weekend, as well as a head knock.
"He reckons he feels fine now, but I'm more concerned about his red card," he said.
"Tonight (Wednesday) will be more telling for Brayden, and I don't think it will be a great outcome. There were circumstances to it, but he threw a punch, and we will plead guilty and went from there."
McGregor was hopeful of having Solo Nabete back into the side, while flyhalf Jisharn Harrison is also a chance to make his return to the side after missing the past couple of games with a shoulder injury.
Despite falling to a heavy defeat last time out, McGregor couldn't fault the effort of the squad that headed over to Wagga last weekend with four players playing in all three games.
"The boys have really improved; I know some of the scores haven't necessarily shown that, but there has been no lack of effort," he said.
"The score blew out in the end last weekend, but we were down to 14 when it really got away from us.
"We played some really good footy at times. It was just that lack of polish that comes from lack of first-grade experience.
"There were times where we were down their end for 10 to 15 minutes, but we just couldn't quite put it away, and that will come with a bit more maturity."
It won't just be about finishing on a high note for first grade, but it will be imperative that second grade are able to get the win to secure a finals berth.
"If we win that and results go our way, we should get into fourth," he said.
"Three and four play one and two, respectively, so as long as there are no major upsets in either of those two, we should get into the fourth spot if we can get the win over CSU.
"They are an improved second-grade side, so it won't be an easy challenge."
The difficulty of the task is shown by the fact that the clash between the two sides earlier in the season in second grade saw them finish level on 12-all.
The second graders will get the action underway at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday at 12.55pm, with the Women's X game to follow.
First grade will kick off at around 3.15pm.
