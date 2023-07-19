The Area News
Yoogali SC take on ANU FC in Capital Premier League

Updated July 19 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:54pm
Yoogali SC will return home this weekend looking to get back into the winner's circle when they take on ANU FC at Solar Mad Stadium.

