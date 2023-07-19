Yoogali SC will return home this weekend looking to get back into the winner's circle when they take on ANU FC at Solar Mad Stadium.
For the first time in 11 games, Yoogali tasted defeat and will want to bounce back quickly to avoid falling back into the chasing pack.
It will be no easy task this weekend, with ANU the only side they are yet to beat, having lost their opening round clash before drawing in round eight games, but both of those games were away from home.
Yoogali has worked hard to turn Solar Mad Stadium into an impenetrable fortress and are yet to even drop a single point on home turf.
The club will hope that a return home will provide the boost needed to ensure that they are able to maintain a seven-point gap at the top of the Capital Premier League table.
The Students will be coming to Griffith with plenty of motivation of their own, as a win could see the side rise as high as second if other results go their way.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
