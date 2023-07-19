5 family-friendly attractions near Mountain Bay Retreat for memorable vacations

Saddle up and explore winding trails, lush forests, and open meadows. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Are you planning a family vacation near Mountain Bay Retreat in Goughs Bay, Victoria? As much as the place's natural vistas are wonders to behold, it can't hurt to look for other things you and your loved ones can spend time on.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of that in this getaway's vicinity. And with accommodations like the Alpine Holiday Rentals retreat, you're never too far from one of them.

This article will show you some you should try, from wildlife encounters to thrilling adventures. Before you pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and embark on an all-relaxing escapade, give these a look-see to add to your itinerary.

1. Wildlife encounters at the Mansfield Zoo

Immerse yourself in an extraordinary wildlife adventure at Mansfield Zoo. Marvel at majestic lions, elegant giraffes, and playful meerkats. Step into a world where adorable alpacas, curious possums, majestic camels, and fascinating blue tongue lizards roam.

Beyond its rich flora and fauna, the zoo promotes education and conservation, fostering a deep appreciation for nature.

Open from 10 AM to 6 PM, it welcomes all ages with affordable admission fees. Visitors get to explore diverse exhibits, marvel at the beauty of the animal kingdom, and gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of protecting natural habitats.

Mansfield Zoo promises an unforgettable encounter that creates lasting memories for the whole family. And who knows? It may just spark a fascination for wildlife that rivals the Irwins.

2. Botanical adventures at High Country Gardens Gallery and Maze

The captivating beauty of the High Country Gardens Gallery and Maze is nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Mansfield, Victoria. This hidden gem invites you on a journey of enchantment and discovery where nature's wonders and artistic creations come together.

Explore vibrant floral displays, intricate pathways, and hidden treasures as you wander through the 40-by-40-metre maze. You can go through the four corners and central point, greeting delightful surprises along the way.

High Country Gardens Gallery and Maze also features an art gallery showcasing the works of Tony Pridham, Australia's foremost wildlife and bird artist. Wonder at the intricate details and lifelike representations of the local fauna captured by this talented creator.

The tranquil oasis of High Country Gardens Gallery and Maze welcomes visitors from 9 AM to 5 PM, providing ample time to get lost in its greenery. With admission fees of AUD$12 for adults and AUD$6 for children aged 5-12, this experience is accessible to all.

3. Majestic hot air balloons

Want to take your family adventure to new heights? A thrilling hot air balloon flight may be what you're looking for. Drift through the open skies and witness nature's grandeur unfold beneath you. Each moment offers breathtaking scenes that will take your breath away, from verdant fields to majestic mountains.

Suitable for all ages, hot air balloon rides provide a smooth and peaceful journey guided by experienced pilots.

The one-hour flight allows ample time to soak in spectacular vistas and create lasting remembrances. Prices range from AUD$360-490 per person, with some packages including a delicious breakfast for an indulgent touch.

4. Horseback riding at Watson's Mountain Country Trail Rides

Feel the wind on your face at the Watson's Mountain Country Trail Rides. These guided trail rides cater to all skill levels, ensuring an exciting experience for the whole family. Saddle up and explore winding trails, lush forests, and open meadows as you connect with one of nature's most majestic creatures.

Watson's Mountain has guides well-versed in the local terrain and equine care, ensuring your safety and offering insightful knowledge about the area. Choose from a variety of ride options priced from AUD$70-150. For those seeking a more romantic experience, luxury and overnight rides are also available.

5. Family camping and outdoor fun

Those wanting something more laidback can stop by the nearby caravan and camping park. Spacious and well-equipped camping sites provide your family a comfortable and enjoyable outing.

Choose your preferred spot and camp amidst the town's scenic landscapes. While you wait for the sunset, go on the nearby hiking trails that wind through lush forests, leading you to breathtaking vantage points of the surrounding wildlife. You can even cast your fishing line or bathe in the rivers and lakes.

Top it all off with a campfire dinner beneath a vast canopy of stars. That's a cherished moment so many people need to feel safe and included in the company of their loved ones and the world itself.

Fill up your travel must-sees