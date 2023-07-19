National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) training operations are underway at the airport and Cocoparra national park in what is being haled a first for Griffith.
It's the first time the organisation has carried out such intensive operations in the area, beginning on Monday and expected to continue through the week.
From here it's hoped NPWS crews will continue carrying out training regimes here in future, with the area chosen for it's ideal conditions.
The training also equips crews with knowledge of the local terrain in the event of an emergency and their presence is also a boost for the local economy.
"Much of the training involves putting them through simulation exercises, such as firefighting, water bucket bombing, wincing, sling lines and long lines with heavy infrastructure," NPWS flight manager Scott Williams said.
"It's all about building capability, confidence, competency as key endorsements they need to have to do their jobs.
"This is our first time in Griffith. Our base is in Bankstown but we service the entire state so it's only fair that we move around local communities.
"Griffith ticked a lot of boxes this year. Whilst it is a fairly busy aerodrome, it's not one of the busiest like Ballina or Coffs Harbour. We look at smaller aerodromes that do have medium traffic to be able to complete what we are doing.
READ MORE
Some 30 men and women comprised of pilots, crew and support staff are on the ground, having brought important resources including four airbus helicopters fitted with the latest instrumentation and technology.
Griffith airport coordinator Graham Slingsby said having NPWS on the ground is a boon for the city and he hopes they return regularly.
"They're very happy here. They have done minor operations at the airport in the past but not to this degree in terms of complexity," Mr Slingsby said.
"I think it puts Griffith on the map. I have already heard crews mentioning they are blown away by the friendliness of the community and the degree of quality and class our city offers. Many haven't been here before and have already fallen in love with the place.
"My hope is that Griffith will become a regular visit for the NPWS as part of their work. Having their presence here works well for us as well as them. Griffith City Council is extremely pleased to have them in our area."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.