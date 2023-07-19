The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

National Parks and Wildlife training a boon for Griffith

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) training operations are underway at the airport and Cocoparra national park in what is being haled a first for Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.