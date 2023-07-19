There is no time to rest for the Griffith Swans after taking the top spot as they prepare for one of their toughest challenges against Coolamon at Kindra Park.
It continues what has been a tough month for the Swans, and having picked up wins over Turvey Park and Mangoplah, they will be looking to continue their good form on the road against the Rovers.
It will also be the second game of a three-game stint in charge for Swans assistant coach Sam Daniel who knows that his side is in for a tough battle this weekend, travelling to a venue where most of the team is yet to taste success.
"You finish this game (against Turvey) and hope you can relax, but no, there is another really hard game ahead of us," he said.
"It doesn't get much harder than Coolamon at Coolamon, and I think three-quarters of our team would never have even won there.
"It's another big challenge, but that is why playing in this competition is so good this year."
Daniel is hoping that his side is able to take the confidence gained from the victory against Turvey and Mangoplah into their next two games against the Rovers and GGGM Lions.
"It does give us a lot of confidence," he said.
"The most pleasing part about the last two weeks is that we've been able to close out games with a decent lead in the last quarter. But we know that Coolamon away then Ganmain anywhere is super tough, so we are just taking it one week at a time.
"It's good to have this block of footy, and it looks like at the moment that we are going to play finals.
"So to have the boys get up for these huge games every week and get to experience what it's really going to be like in September is really big for our group."
Meanwhile, the entertaining duel for the top spot in the Riverina League Player of the Year between Griffith's Rhys Pollock and Wagga Tigers midfielder Jock Cornell,
Pollock polled three votes against the Bulldogs, while Cornell picked up two votes against Leeton-Whitton to see the two separated by just a single point.
Five rounds remain in the Riverina League home and away season.
The Swans clash with Coolamon will get underway at 2.10pm at Kindra Park.
