5 benefits of energy-efficient glazing for your home

Energy-efficient glazing saves you money and enhances the quality of life within your home, making it a more comfortable, environmentally friendly place to live. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When it comes to home improvement, energy efficiency is crucial and deserves serious attention. The more energy-efficient a home, the lower the utility costs and the smaller the environmental impact.

While there are many ways to improve a home's energy efficiency, one often overlooked area is windows. However, specific types of windows, like those with energy-efficient glazing, can offer numerous benefits, including:

1. Reduced energy costs

One of the most compelling benefits of energy-efficient glazing, like Astellite's sliding glass doors, is its potential to reduce energy costs. To understand how this works, consider these factors:

Heat retention in winter: Energy-efficient windows keep the heat inside your home during the colder months. They have low-emissivity coatings that reflect heat back into your home, reducing warmth escape through your windows.

Heat reduction in summer: Conversely, these windows limit the amount of solar radiation that enters your home during the summer. They can block up to 71% of the sun's heat, reducing the need for air conditioning and saving energy.

So, energy-efficient glazing can help minimise your home's heat loss and gain, making the initial investment in these windows well worth it. These savings add up over time and can highly benefit those who struggle with utility bills.

2. Enhanced comfort throughout your home

Energy-efficient glazing not only saves money but also increases comfort. With ordinary windows, certain parts of your home might feel colder or warmer depending on their exposure to the sun-however, energy-efficient glazing works to moderate temperature differences.

As a result, it ensures a more uniform temperature throughout your home, eliminating chilly drafts in winter and sweltering heat in summer. So, you can say goodbye to unpleasant temperature fluctuations and hello to a consistently cosy home.

The advantages of energy-efficient glazing extend beyond just saving money and increasing comfort. It can also protect the items within your home.

3. Protection of home furnishings

Energy-efficient glazing blocks most of the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from direct sunlight that can fade and damage your furniture, carpets, and artwork. Installing these windows not only enhances energy efficiency but also extends the life of your valuables. Your prized possessions will retain their colour and integrity for longer, saving you money on replacements or restorations.

So, energy-efficient glazing is good for your wallet, your comfort, and your furnishings. But how about the environment? Read on to find out.

4. Less environmental impact

Choosing energy-efficient glazing comes with a host of environmental benefits, contributing significantly to sustainable living:

Lower greenhouse gas emissions: By using less energy, you're also reducing your home's greenhouse gas emissions. Lowering these emissions means less contribution to the trapping of heat in the earth's atmosphere, thus helping mitigate climate change.

Decreased demand on power plants: When numerous households adopt energy-efficient measures like efficient glazing, the collective impact can be huge. It can lead to decreased demand for power plants, reducing the amount of fossil fuels burned for electricity production.

Conservation of natural resources: Lower energy use also means less demand for the extraction of natural resources like coal, oil, and natural gas used in energy production. This helps preserve these resources for future generations.

Reduced waste: Energy-efficient windows tend to have a longer lifespan than their less efficient counterparts, leading to less waste in landfills.

A study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory states that energy-efficient windows can reduce carbon emissions by as much as 10%. Installing energy-efficient glazing windows is a simple yet effective step towards sustainable living and a cleaner planet. You're also combating climate change while enjoying a comfortable, cost-effective home.

5. Increased home value

Energy-efficient glazing can significantly increase your home's value, making it an attractive investment for potential buyers. Here's why:

Lower operating costs: Energy-efficient windows reduce the cost of heating and cooling, which can be a strong selling point. Homebuyers often factor in utility costs when considering a home purchase. Lower monthly bills can justify a higher sale price.

Enhanced comfort: A home with temperature consistency is attractive to buyers. As energy-efficient glazing promotes temperature consistency, it can be a strong selling point.

Eco-friendly appeal: Many homebuyers today are environmentally conscious and look for homes with green features. Energy-efficient glazing windows are Many homebuyers today are environmentally conscious and look for homes with green features. Energy-efficient glazing windows are eco-friendly home improvements that will help attract these buyers and justify a higher price.

Up-to-date aesthetics: Besides being practical, energy-efficient windows are often more modern and attractive. They can enhance the curb appeal of your home, making it more appealing to potential buyers.

Deferred maintenance and replacement costs: Energy-efficient windows are typically well constructed and last longer than traditional windows. This durability can attract potential buyers seeking to avoid immediate maintenance or replacement costs.

Investing in energy-efficient glazing not only reduces current energy costs but also potentially enhances your home's resale value.

Conclusion

Energy-efficient glazing isn't just a home improvement-it's an investment. It not only saves you money but also enhances the quality of life within your home, making it a more comfortable, environmentally friendly place to live.

