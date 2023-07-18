THE Riverina League grand final will remain on a Saturday this year.
AFL Riverina made the decision to maintain a Saturday grand final for the Riverina League decider this season, despite dwindling crowd numbers in recent years.
The AFL Riverina board considered a switch back to Sunday but the grand final would have clashed with other major sporting events no matter what day it was held.
It will remain a clash with the popular Ag Races at Murrumbidgee Turf Club in Wagga, an event that has drawn crowds of around 6000 people.
But a shift to Sunday would have meant going head-to-head with the Group Nine grand final in Wagga as well as the Group 20 decider in Griffith.
AFL Riverina settled on Saturday, September 16, with the grand final to be again held at Narrandera Sportsground.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said club support of a Saturday grand final was the major factor behind the decision.
"The indiciations from clubs were that Saturday was preferred," Irons said.
"Obviously there is potential clashes on both days so that was unavoidable.
"We haven't taken the opportunity to review the data from previous years to consider the Saturday v Sunday but we needed to move forward with a decision and with the clubs preferring Saturday we've gone ahead with that."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Narrandera Sportsground will be the host venue of the majority of Riverina League finals.
The elimination final and preliminary final, both Sunday games, will be held at Robertson Oval in Wagga. The remainder have been pencilled in for Narrandera.
Last year's Riverina League grand final crowd was the lowest in 16 years and gate figures had been low for some time.
Irons said AFL Riverina will review the Riverina League grand final at season's end.
"We'll take the opportunity this off-season to review that and discuss with clubs," he said.
Importantly, the Riverina League grand final won't clash with the Hume League decider this year, like it did last season.
The Hume League has shifted their grand final back a week to Saturday, September 23. The Hume preliminary final will clash with the Riverina League grand final.
Last year's Hume League gate was $48,987 compared to the Riverina League's meagre $21,800.
The Farrer League grand final, held at Robertson Oval a week earlier, attracted a gate of $33,400.
