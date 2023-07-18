It's hoped an upcoming employment expo will assist with the area's labour shortage as well as provide career opportunities for school leavers.
In it's second annual run, the Griffith Employment Expo is designed to provide valuable information, build networks and connect job seekers and students with potential employers from a variety of industries.
Over 30 exhibitors will be at the event including SunRice, Casella Wines, Coleambally Irrigation, ProTen, TAFE.
Griffith Business Chamber secretary Amanda Quarisa said an aim of the event will be to address the work force crisis, this years will also focus on pathways for those finishing school.
"Addressing the labour shortage was the purpose behind the expo last year and was well received by many businesses, job seekers and students. The success of that has led to us being able to have it as annual event which is important for the Griffith community," she said.
Around 350 people attended last year and with over 30 exhibitors locked in this time around, it's hoped a similar crowd will come out.
"It's an evolving thing, aimed to bridge the gap between high school students and the work force to see if they are interested in further education, an apprenticeship or a traineeship. It isn't just all about job seekers; we also want to showcase opportunities for our young people in their home area.
"There's every possibility those attending could walk away with a job in hand which is an exciting prospect."
Griffith Business Chamber has partnered with Workforce Australia to deliver the event.
"We have reached out to high schools from around the region to book in their excursions and Workforce Australia will be assisting in encouraging job seekers to attend also," she said.
Present at the expo will be the 'Grow Our Own', a collective of industry, business, education, employment providers and government agencies seeking to inform and inspire on-the-job trainees, graduates and local people with opportunities to live, work and learn in the Riverina.
Established in 2017 and overseen by the RDA Riverina branch, 'Grow Our Own' was also established to address the worker shortage in the region.
Senior project officer Marg Couch said the expo will also makes strides to do just that.
"Our key focus is to encourage people to earn, learn and live locally," she said.
"What I think is really exciting about the expo is that it's an opportunity for people to talk to different businesses and see what's out there.
"It's also an opportunity to see how their skills might cross over to a career they might never have thought would interest them."
The expo will be held at the Yoogali Club on June 28th from 10am until 3pm.
