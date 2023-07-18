The Area News
Murrumbidgee police are pleased with the results of Operation Amarok III - a statewide crackdown on domestic violence

July 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Police pleased with results of domestic violence crackdown
Police across the region are pleased with the results of a statewide operation cracking down on domestic and family violence - with a particular focus on repeat and dangerous offenders.

