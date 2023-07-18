The Griffith Swans have shown their strength with a commanding performance against Turvey Park in the Riverina Football Netball League A Grade at Exies Oval.
It was a strong start to the game that saw the Swans able to get out to a 15-2 lead at the first break and were really able to go on with the game from there.
The Swans now remain in striking distance of the top spot, four points behind top-of-the-table Mangoplah, after a 56-18 victory over the Bulldogs.
In the hunt for a top-three position in A Reserve, Swans were able to close the gap thanks to a victory over the second-placed Turvey Park.
They are now just one point behind the Tigers after holding on to take a 43-37 victory.
It was the top-of-the-table clash in B Grade, and it was the Swans who were able to close the gap on the top-of-the-table Bulldogs. In a low-scoring game, the Griffith side was able to come away with a six-goal win which now sees the top three separated by just two points.
C Grade's winning streak now sits at 11 straight games with a six-point lead at the top of the table after coming away with a resounding 44-26 win.
It was always going to be a tough task for the under-17s, and it proved to be just that as they fell to a 38-19 defeat.
The Swans will hit the road this weekend to take on Coolamon.
