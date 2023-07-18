The Area News
Griffith Swans put on commanding performance against Turvey Park in Riverina Football Netball League

By Liam Warren
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:03pm
The Griffith Swans have shown their strength with a commanding performance against Turvey Park in the Riverina Football Netball League A Grade at Exies Oval.

