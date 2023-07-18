Gold, Silver, Bronze, 1st ,2nd ,3rd which ever way you look at it, ladies only graced the podium after race 4 of the Surfer competition.
The conditions were perfect for running resulting in too many PB,s to report individually, although looking at the tail end of the field of 45 one could conclude a few Feral's had a big Friday night.
An added 30 seconds to her handicap did not deter Fiona Fattore who posted a net time of 31m34s, a minute and a half ahead of 2nd placed Bronwyn Jones (32m56s) - nothing like a few days away to refresh the batteries. Recovering from the 45 seconds added to her handicap last week Rita Fascianelli-McIver (38m33s) returned to the podium. Her last three starts have been 1, 33 and 3.
Chris Palmer with a net time of 26m31s was the first male back followed by James Wythes (29m04s). After a 30 second gap Digby Jones (29m18s) returned 6th two seconds ahead of Steven Bourke (31m20s) who was just one second ahead of Rodney Savage (26m51s). A strong performance resulted in Sharon Careri (30m31s) joining the top 10 for the first time in this competition.
Fiona Fattore on 124 points leads the 9 week long course competition by 28 points. There is one more 6km race then the course is extended to 7.6km which could reshuffle the competition leaders.
The 3.3km short course attracted 19 starters. Harrison Palmer recorded his second win in the competition with a net time of 16m53s. Molly Burgess was again 2nd with a net time of 18m19s, then came the competition leader Nate Mingay (13m31s). Nate on 131 points has a 24-point lead over Harrison in the short course competition.
The first female back was 4th placed Alana Restagno (18m53s) then came the Fattore boys, Isaac Fattore (18m35s) and Reuban Fattore (25m54s). Three-year-old Emily Fattore (36.13) in 17rth place proved to be too quick for Uncle Neil 19th (52m46s). I suspect Uncle Neil has added more photos to his gallery.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.0 km long course and a 3.3km short course. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
