An added 30 seconds to her handicap did not deter Fiona Fattore who posted a net time of 31m34s, a minute and a half ahead of 2nd placed Bronwyn Jones (32m56s) - nothing like a few days away to refresh the batteries. Recovering from the 45 seconds added to her handicap last week Rita Fascianelli-McIver (38m33s) returned to the podium. Her last three starts have been 1, 33 and 3.