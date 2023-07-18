The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition race four

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gold, Silver, Bronze, 1st ,2nd ,3rd which ever way you look at it, ladies only graced the podium after race 4 of the Surfer competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.