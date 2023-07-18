The undefeated sides in the Proten Cup Men's and Women's competition were able to advance straight through to the grand final.
In the women's major semi-final, Barellan continued their undefeated season but had their toughest match-up so far this season against a very good Ivanhoe side, winning 16-6.
It means the Roosters will now take on Narrandera after they reversed the result from the final round of the regular season to overcome Goolgowi, winning 12-10 with a Kiara Crowe goal the only difference.
In the men's minor semi-final, Ivanhoe got out to a good lead with three straight tires before Goolgowi finally switched on and scored three of their own to lead 14-12 at halftime.
Two tries in the second half meant Ivanhoe qualified for their second preliminary final in a row, with Goolgowi eliminated despite a very promising team. The elimination sees the same three teams from last season remain as the final three sides in 2023.
In four years of the Proten Cup semis, third place has never beaten fourth in the minor semi-final.
RELATED
The major semi-final saw Narrandera also continue their unbeaten run, qualifying for a second straight Grand Final with a 30-12 win at home over Hillston. The first half remained close, with the Lizards holding a 12-6 lead by three tries to young gun Campbell Lyons saw Narrandera run away with it in the second half.
Hillston will now play Ivanhoe at home in the preliminary final this weekend.
Following the conclusion of Saturday's games, annual awards were presented.
Award Winners
Women's: Top Tryscorer - Sophia Kelsey (Goolgowi), Olivia Whelan (Barellan)
Top Pointscorer - Sophia Kelsey (Goolgowi), Monique Higgins (Barellan)
Coach of the Year - Sam Everett (Barellan)
Rookie of the Year - Maddie Knight (Rankins Springs)
Most Improved - Amy Cashmere (Hillston)
Best Forward - Kiara Crowe (Narrandera)
Best Back - Brittany Everett (Barellan), Niumai Serukabaivata (Ivanhoe)
Player of the Year - Sophia Kelsey (Goolgowi)
Match Official of the Year - Tiarra Hardwick (Rankins Springs)
Men's: Top Tryscorer - Luke Farmer (Hillston), Henry Taylor (Goolgowi), Jakeem Morgan (Narrandera)
Top Pointscorer - Luke Farmer (Hillston)
Coach of the Year - Kye Longford (Narrandera)
Rookie of the Year - Stanley Herrmann (Barellan)
Most Improved - Henry Taylor (Goolgowi)
Best Forward - Jock Potter (Hillston), Tom Bartter (Barellan).
Best Back - Jakeem Morgan (Narrandera).
Player of the Year - Willie Charles (Ivanhoe).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.