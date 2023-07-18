Being vigilant and looking out for your mates is the message of the NSW Farmers Griffith branch chairman as part of this year's National Farm Safety Week.
According to Farm Safe Australia, 55 farmers lost their lives on properties last year, with tractors, quad bikes and side-by-sides the dominating agents of fatality.
Farm Safe's 2023 report revealed there have been seven fatalities and 31 injuries so far this year in the state on the back of 13 deaths and 71 injuries recorded last year.
The focus of this years awareness campaign, which began July 17, is on tractor and machinery safety and NSW Farmers Griffith branch chairman Glen Andreazza says that's for good reason.
"Sometimes with a bit of mental stress we don't take time to think quite as sharply as we should and sometimes we take dangerous risks through lack of concentration," Mr Andreazza said.
"It's one of those industries where you need to stay alert all the time, which can be difficult when operating a slow-moving machine like a tractor. But they can be extremely dangerous."
Mr Andreazza, who himself is a district farmer, said while the advancements of agricultural technology is a boon for the industry, it can also be problematic.
"We have things like auto steering which can lead to workers driving longer hours. But in saying that there's more potential for drivers to become disoriented and fatigued which can lead to accidents.
"It's crucial we recognise when we need to take breaks and that we are taking them."
The MIA being in the grips of a labour shortage can also lead to more risk-taking.
"Sometimes we put unskilled people in jobs because we're pressed for time, weather and other factors. But sometimes those drastic decisions can pose life-threatening outcomes."
According to Farm Safe Australia 1,705 people have lost their lives on Australian farms due to non-intentional injuries since 2001.
Of that, nearly 30% can be attributed to tractors and quad bike accidents.
"I think a lot of the accidents in the MIA are typical of most areas," Mr Andreazza said.
"It's not just operating a machine that can be dangerous, but being around it as well. Yourself, as well as those around you need to be vigilant because you just can't have your sights everywhere and all at the same time.
"The key message is watch out for yourself and others, especially children and ensure you know where they are at all times," Mr Andreazza said.
