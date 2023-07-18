The Area News
Police are calling for information on a number of robberies that occurred over the last week

Updated July 18 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Police investigating several smash-and-grabs
Police are investigating a number of incidents over the last week, when a number of offenders have broken into shops around Griffith and stolen property from the stores.

