Police investigating several smash-and-grabs

Police are investigating a number of incidents over the last week, when a number of offenders have broken into shops around Griffith and stolen property from the stores.
On July 13, a business on Banna Avenue was broken into, and lost a number of power tools to what is currently believed to be two offenders.
Less than a week later in the early hours of July 17, a service station on Bridge Road was broken into as two thieves allegedly smashed the front doors before stealing several phone chargers and lollies before escaping.
While both incidents are believed to be committed by two people, it's not currently known whether the same people are involved or if the crimes are linked.
Police are currently investigating the incidents, and appealing to the community for information.
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, another two vehicles have been stolen and set ablaze.
Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Oakes Road, just after 2am on July 15 - where the vehicle was extinguished but had already been totally destroyed. Police managed to identify it as a stolen car taken from Hanwood a number of days earlier.
At some point on July 16 or 17, another car was stolen from a house in Turnell Street and was discovered burnt out on Scenic Hill at 2.20pm on July 17.
Police are once again appealing for people to ensure they secure their vehicles and remove any and all valuables from the vehicles, even when being left for the night at the front of their premises.
Police are continuing to investigate the theft and damage of both vehicles and are calling for any information relating to either of the stolen vehicles or the break-and-enters.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.