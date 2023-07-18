The Leeton Greens have sent a big message to the rest of the Group 20 League Tag competition after a resounding win over the Yenda Blueheelers.
It was a strong start for the home side as Elli Gill was able to break through the Blueheelers line with just the second play of the game and raced 60 metres to score under the post.
It was two tries in the space of six minutes as Gill was once again able to break the line, but this time, she drew the last defender before sending Taylor Axtill over.
It seemed that with every movement in the attacking territory was resulting in points for the Leeton side as they moved out to an 18-0 lead inside 12 minutes as Anna McClure found her way over.
Axtill completed the scoring in the first half after making a 70m break down the right-hand side to see the Greens enter halftime with an imposing 24-0 lead.
The Greens started the second half as they finished the first as McClure was able to race up in the line and pick up an intercept and score the first points of the second half.
The scoring slowed in the second half in the second half, and despite Yenda having a couple of sets close to the Greens line, they weren't able to break through.
Connie Weeks was able to find her way over late to put the icing on the cake and see Leeton secure a 34-0 victory.
The points for Leeton mean they are able to leapfrog Yenda into the top three with five rounds remaining.
Ladder leaders West Wyalong were able to continue their unbeaten season while keeping Hay scoreless at Ron Crowe Oval.
Ava Lemon continued her strong season with the first two tries of the game, while Charlie Jones and Bree Franklin also found their way over in the first half to see the Mallee Chicks leading 20-0 at the break.
Emma Bayley put the game to bed in the second half to see West Wyalong stay two ahead of the Black and Whites after a 24-0 win.
The Black and Whites were able to come away with a 36-6 win over Yanco-Wamoon, with Tangata Toru scoring three tries.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
