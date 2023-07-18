The Griffith Blacks women's side have made the perfect start to their fortnight before finals after coming away with the points against Ag College.
The Blacks lost their last game before having two weeks on the sideline and knew the importance of hitting the ground running against the Aggies.
Sophia Kelsey and Alexandra Parisotto ensured the Blacks were able to get off to a strong start before a quick-fire double to Amelia Lolotonga had her side running away with the game.
A returning Fapiola Uoifalelahi was next to get on the scoresheet, with Mele Lolotonga following soon after.
The route was finished off as Amelia Lolotonga completed her hat trick while Lavinia Siale found her way over to secure a 44-7 win for the Griffith side.
The win also means that the Blacks have all but assured their top-spot finish and a showdown with Waratahs in the first round of finals.
Before that, the Blacks will take on CSU Reddies in the final round of the regular season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
