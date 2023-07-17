Griffith launches telehealth service

Griffith is the latest area to be added to the telehealth network, along with Leeton, Berrigan, Finley and Deniliquin.
After negotiations and consultation from October 2022, HealthAccess will now be available when regular doctors are not - with phone access available between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays, and between midday and 4pm on weekends or public holidays.
Margaret King explained that the program was aiming to ease some of the pressure on the emergency department.
"We want those low acuity things: flus, colds, sore throat. We want them to not clog up the ED," she said.
"You'll be triaged over the phone as well by people with a clinical background and you'll be assessed there. If it's more urgent than that, they're directed to ED."
She was especially pleased to have the service available for parents of young children, who would be able to save significant amounts of both time and money.
"If you've got a young child with a temperature or has had some vomiting - you don't want to have to pack up your kids and set up in ED. You can ring in those hours, be triaged over the phone and you can head straight to the chemist at 8:00 the next morning."
The program is currently in it's pilot stage, but Ms King said that she was really hoping people would use the service enough to get it off the ground on a permanent basis.
"It is a pilot at this stage. I'm hearing the uptake has been good, it's had reports of really good service. We're hoping this will not just be a pilot but will be funded and continue on next year."
The after hours service is now up and running and is available by calling 1800 272 767.
