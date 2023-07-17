The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith is the latest region to have telehealth available as an option for out-of-hours medical help

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 17 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith launches telehealth service
Griffith launches telehealth service

Griffith is the latest area to be added to the telehealth network, along with Leeton, Berrigan, Finley and Deniliquin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.