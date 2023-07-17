Hanwood Public School's P&C committee have been hard at work on their latest fundraising efforts, aiming to raise enough cash to construct a new playing space alongside their latest developments.
The school's playground was recently upgraded with climbing frames and artificial turf, but Felicia Collins from the P&C explained that it didn't suit all kids - and they hoped to add something for those who preferred natural play.
"It is a very huge and beautiful space, our school is lucky to have that but we'd also like to include heavy play like sensory play, natural play. We want to make a second part of the playground which has sand and racetracks and stuff like that - for children that enjoy that kind of natural play," she said.
"Monkey bars and slippery slides aren't always going to suit everyone."
To raise the money needed, the school community is currently running a massive online raffle, with a winner-takes-all prize of $5000 - no runner-up prizes and no fuss.
READ MORE
Ms Collins explained that they had chosen to run a raffle to ease the burden on time-poor volunteers but still raise enough money.
"It's really hard to get people to sell lamingtons for a whole day. Volunteers are few and far between and an online raffle, it doesn't create a lot of manpower," she said.
"It's not necessarily asking the community for constant donations either ... We're trying to be intuitive with our fundraising events, doing things that people haven't done before."
There's one more option for funding as well, which the P&C is hoping the community will help them achieve: Essential Energy's "Community Choices Program."
The Community Choices Program is a community-based funding option, decided by online votes. For each of 20 zones, $12,500 is available and will be allocated based on community support.
The school has put themselves up as an option, and is urging parents and family members to add their votes to the cause.
Voting is available once per IP address, per hour, per group.
Voting for the Community Choices Program is available online. Information and tickets for the Hanwood P&C raffle is available at rafflelink.com.au/hspscashjackpot. The raffle will close on August 24, when a winner will be declared at the Hanwood Public School concert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.