The Griffith Country Music Muster Association is planning for it's biggest fundraiser to date at the end of this month.
It's hoped over $500 will be raised from a raffle of a slew of items in an effort not seen for several years due to the pandemic.
Items comprising of gift cards, vouchers and products from local buinesses will be among those on offer, with funds to go towards the Griffith Men's Shed and Can Assist.
President of the Griffith Country Music Muster Association Koala Jones said while the musters are a regular feature, it will have been several years since a raffle of this size has been held.
He's hoping for a great turn-out to the Coro Club as a result.
"We hold events regularly to raise money for local charities, but this time we're aiming for something really spectacular," Mr Jones said.
"Normally as part of our annual major raffle we would only have around four prizes, whereas this time we will have around ten. The local sponsorship from businesses has been great.
"We've done bigger raffles in the 15 years we've been around and I hope this might signal a return of those times or a comeback.
"Usually we donate proceeds to six or seven organisation, but this year we felt it was important to focus on these two.
"The Griffith community really bands together to help each other and I think this will be a great example of that," Mr Jones said.
Live music by local group WIFI as well as an in-house band will ensure all are kept well entertained on the night.
Despite the association's name, Mr Jones says the melodies are not limited to purely country.
"There's usually a good mix of mostly old school numbers- rock and roll and stuff from the 70s and 80s. We're just hoping for a good night for all and to attract plenty of people to raise money for two worthy causes at the same time."
The event will be held July 30 at the Coro Club. For more information contact Mr Jones on 0420 331 505.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
