The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hanwood dismantle Wagga United in Leonard Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood's Leonard Cup side has continued along their way to a flawless regular season after they put Wagga United to the sword at Hanwood Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.