Hanwood's Leonard Cup side has continued along their way to a flawless regular season after they put Wagga United to the sword at Hanwood Oval.
It was a quiet opening 10 minutes, with Hanwood getting into strong positions but unable to make an impact on the scoreboard.
That was until Airlee Savage was able to head home a Johane Oberholzer cross to open the scoring in the 14th minute, and just five minutes later, Savage doubled the lead after a flick-on from a Jorja Heffer corner.
Hanwood started to run away with the game from there as Oberholzer and Heffer scored a goal each to see the home side leading 4-0 at halftime.
Beth Piva was a player on a mission at the start of the second half, and that mission was to score a hat-trick inside the first eight minutes after the break to all but put the game to bed.
Savage scored her third of the afternoon just after the hour mark while Piva rounded out the goal scoring with another two of her own to bring her total for the day to five and see Hanwood's winning streak extend to nine games.
It is an imposing forward line that has now scored 57 goals in their nine games, at an average of a bit over six goals a game.
Coach Anthony Zuccato feels that total is shared pretty evenly across his forward line of Savage, Oberholzer and Piva.
"She'd (Piva) be pretty close to our top scorer, but between the three of them up front, it's pretty close," he said. "They are all as good as each other on their day as well. It's an imposing forward line, that's for sure."
In a week without captain Kandice Bertoldo, Zuccato was pleased to see his side able to fill the gap and stick to their structures.
"Those are always big shoes to fill when she isn't there, but the girls stuck to the game plan and past the ball around," he said. "It was also probably a 70-minute performance which is the other good part about it."
Hanwood will head to South Wagga on Saturday looking to continue their strong run of form but will be without Heffer and Savage.
The good thing for Zuccato is that the Hanwood second graders are also in a rich vein of form. Anita Cimador scored a hat-trick with a goal each to Natalie Woolnough, Laura Andreazza and Abbi Zanesco, helping Hanwood come away with a 7-0 win.
