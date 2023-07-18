Landholders and residents have raised concerns about the end of Telstra's 3G network next year.
3G services will become obsolete after June 2024, making way for 4G and 5G which are expected to provide better reception.
Meetings held in Hay and Rankins Springs late last month heard fears the end of 3G could result in worse coverage for those on the land.
It was heard a similar issue occurred when 2G was replaced with 3G years back, according to NSW Farmers Regional Services Manager Frank Galluzzo.
"The concern at the meeting was that 3G is the only service that works, particularly in rural areas, and that 4G and 5G will not be as effective," Mr Galluzzo said.
"The sentiment in the meeting was that when the technology improved from 2G, coverage became poor for a time so people are worried that might happen again.
"Telstra representatives at the meetings said the reason 3G is shutting is so they have more room in the radio spectrum to transmit 4G and 5G in, and that those services would provide better coverage.
"I think many people in the meeting at Rankins Springs at least were a bit dubious about what the outcome will be. There's very much a wait and see attitude now."
Mr Galluzzo said there is a very good reason for concerns over the issue.
"Poor connectivity can be a safety issue. If there's an incident on a farm and no mobile coverage, it's hard to get contact emergency services," he said.
"We encourage farmers to go with whatever server provides the best coverage and we will definitely be advocating and pushing to ensure there is good service for everybody, especially those in remote locations."
NSW Farmers honorary secretary/treasurer, Trish Eckerman, said those from as far as 100 kilometres away attended the Rankins Springs meeting.
"I didn't walk away from it confident that anything was resolved," she said.
Telstra representatives said the answer for better services could be in their work with Starlink which delivers Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to provide broadband services in remote and hard to reach places.
"Telstra have said because it is low earth orbit, it's more consistent. They want people to stop using mobile phones at home and start using Wifi so that the network is freed up for making phone calls, thus allowing the service will go further for those on the land."
A landholder herself, Ms Eckermann said she has been using Starlink for six months and while it works well, she still has back-up systems in case of an emergency.
"I still don't necessarily believe that it will work 100 per cent in an emergency. If our towers go down, I'm 40 minutes from help and there's plenty of people out further than me," she said.
"Many on the land still have two ways in their cars for that reason."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
