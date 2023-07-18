The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hay, Rankins Springs residents anxious over plans to phase out Telstra 3G network

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rankins Springs and Hay residents raised concerns over the end of the 3G network at meetings held last month. Picture file
Rankins Springs and Hay residents raised concerns over the end of the 3G network at meetings held last month. Picture file

Landholders and residents have raised concerns about the end of Telstra's 3G network next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.