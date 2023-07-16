The Area News
Hanwood defeat Lake Albert to stay unbeaten in Pascoe Cup

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:13pm
After drawing 0-0 earlier in the season, Hanwood have proven they can top Lake Albert with a 2-0 win on Saturday night at Rawlings Park.

