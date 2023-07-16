The Area News
DPC Roosters demolish TLU Sharks in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:53pm
DPC Roosters have given their for and against a nice boost after coming away with a 62-16 win over TLU Sharks in Tullibigeal on Sunday.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

