DPC Roosters have given their for and against a nice boost after coming away with a 62-16 win over TLU Sharks in Tullibigeal on Sunday.
It was a fast start from the Roosters as Josh Veivers crossed after just two minutes, but the Sharks were able to respond quickly.
Guy Thompson scored a first-half double, while Joe Peato also found his way over to see the Roosters leading 24-0 at the break.
RELATED
The Roosters went on with the game in the second half, scoring five tries in the space of 13 minutes with Samuel Storey, Adam McCann, Ben Jeffery, Thomas Fattore and Isaac Railo all finding their way over to all but put the game to bed.
Tom Bowditch and Josh Veivers put the icing on the cake as the Roosters were able to come away with a 46-point victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.