West Wyalong remains on the doorstep of the top three with five rounds remaining after coming away with a 50-12 win over the Hay Magpies at Ron Crowe Oval.
The Mallee Men were quick out of the blocks, with Tom Connors, Christopher Mayberry and Logan Collins getting the home side out to a 24-0 lead at the break.
Dylan Lund crossed early in the second half to give Hay a sniff of a comeback before the Mallee Men took control.
Mayberry finished the day with three tries, while Connors completed a double with Dylan McCartney and Oscar Wood rounding out the try scorers.
The Mallee Men will face a true test of their credentials next weekend when they head to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites while Hay head to Leeton.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
