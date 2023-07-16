The Area News
West Wyalong defeat Hay Magpies in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:39pm
West Wyalong remains on the doorstep of the top three with five rounds remaining after coming away with a 50-12 win over the Hay Magpies at Ron Crowe Oval.

