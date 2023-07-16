The Leeton Greens haven't dwelled on their first defeat of the season after returning to Leeton No 1 Oval after the general bye with a resounding victory over Yenda.
After a back-and-forth start to the match, it was the home side who were able to get the scoring underway as Billy Dickinson and Billy Rabua combined to see Rabua able to get over.
The Leeton side started to get a roll on as coach Hayden Philp was able to spin his way out of the Yenda defence to give Leeton a 10-0 lead midway through the first half.
Three tries in the space of 10 minutes just before the break saw the Greens moving out of sight as Philp got his second, and he was followed over quickly by Sebastian Blackett and Josh Fisher to see Leeton leading 28-0 at the break.
Philp thought that the 10-minute spell set his side up for success.
"We wanted to play complete footy because we know that we can," he said.
"When we play the game we want to play, we know we can score points. It's just about keeping that composure so that we can keep going."
Leeton started the second half the same way he finished the first, as Fisher was able to get over for his second try just two minutes after the break.
Tyler O'Connell got over to move the lead out to 40 points before Yenda was able to get their first points of the afternoon though Charlie Tiaina.
The Blueheelers had a couple of close calls before Leeton were able to extend their margin, with Billy Dickinson getting over before Fisher completed his hat trick for the day.
The Yenda side was able to pull the margin back slightly before the end of the game when Todd Granger got on the end of his own grubber to see Leeton come away with a 52-10 victory.
RELATED
While putting the points on the board was nice. Philp was most pleased with his side's defensive effort, especially in the first half.
"Considering they had a fair bit of the ball in the first half, and we were able to keep them to nil, I was really pleased with that," he said.
"There were a couple of easy tries at the end off the back of piggybacks out of their own end and then forcing it on our line. It's something that we are going to have to work on."
The right edge was productive for the Leeton side, and Philp was full of praise for Fisher and Corey Graham.
"Joshy scored three tries, and Corey was a part of every one of them," he said.
"I thought he really stepped it up today and played really well."
The Greens will look to maintain this momentum when they take on Hay next weekend while Yenda plays host to TLU Sharks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.