It was another tough weekend on the road for the Griffith Blacks as they headed over to Beres Ellwood Oval to take on Ag College.
A ten-minute period where the Aggies ran in four tries in the second half helped them stay in the hunt for the minor premiership after a 66-0 win.
It wasn't exactly a weekend for close results for SIRU first grade as Tumut picked up an 89-7 win over Albury, Wagga City came away with a 75-15 victory over Deniliquin, while Waratahs were the bigger winners with a 106-point success against Reddies.
It wasn't all bad for the Blacks as a late try to Lachlan Robertson helped second grade come away with a 10-8 victory while third grade fell to an 11-7 defeat.
The Blacks take on CSU in the final round.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
