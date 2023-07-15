Yoogali SC has fallen to their first defeat in 11 matches after a road trip to take on Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League.
It was a strong start for the visitors as they were able to take the lead after just two minutes when Darren Bailey popped up to score his 13th goal of the season to go top in the golden boot race.
The Yoogali side was able to hold that lead to the end of the first half before Curtis Schaffer scored twice in the space of three minutes after halftime to see Brindabella take the lead.
Jayden Deighan-Smith scored a third for the Blues, and things went from bad to worse for Yoogali as Samuel Raciti was given a second yellow as Yoogali SC fell to a 3-1 defeat.
The gap at the top of the table is now seven points after both Wagga City Wanderers and Queanbeyan City picked up wins and both have a game in hand on the Yoogali side.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
