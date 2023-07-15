For the first time since 2019, the Griffith Swans are sitting at the top of the Riverina Football League ladder after a 13-point win against Turvey Park.
It was a frantic start from both sides, it was the Swans who were able to kick the first major of the day through Henry Delves.
The Swans lacked some composure which allowed the Bulldogs to get out to a three-point lead at the first break.
Despite the Dogs having the better of the play in the opening stages of the second term, the Swans were able to kick three straight to take a two-point lead into the main break.
It was the third quarter where the Swans were able to gain some ascendancy as after the Bulldogs kicked the first two goals after the break, the Griffith side would kick four straight to take a 16-point lead.
Alex Page and Oliver Bartter were able to kick two early goals to push the lead out to 31 points before the Bulldogs were able to get themselves back into the game.
Four straight goals got the visitors to within 13 points, but the Swans were able to hold on to take a 10.17 (77) to 9.10 (64) win.
Swans assistant coach Sam Daniel, who picked up his first win as a first-grade coach, said it was a great feeling to be back at the top after a couple of tough seasons for the club.
"We are here now on top of the ladder in god knows how long," he said.
"After a few lean years, it just feels awesome. It's funny, but those lean years are what has got us here as well. Just pumped games into the young kids, and we are really getting the fruits of that labour now."
Daniel was pleased to see how his side were able to settle after a bit of a scrappy start to the game.
"I thought after quarter time we were really able to lift our pressure and were a lot smarter in defence in how we were shutting down their options and really put them under pressure and caused turnovers," he said.
"I think we were just more composed, we haven't played in a top-of-the-table clash in a while, and we were a little hurried and trying to go really quickly. Once we were able to calm down, we were able to really turn the game our way."
The Swans' assistant pointed to the performances of Nicholas Conlan and Alec McCormick in defence as catalysts for the success.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
