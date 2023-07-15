The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Swans take down Turvey Park in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 15 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since 2019, the Griffith Swans are sitting at the top of the Riverina Football League ladder after a 13-point win against Turvey Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.