Revheads can rejoice, with tickets to go on offer next week to participate in this years Griffith's Biggest Lap.
The annual spectacle draws crowds and participants from far and wide to ride Banna Avenue in style, slated this year to take place September 23.
Last years event - the first to occur after being marred by pandemic related cancellations in 2020 and 2021 - drew one of the biggest crowds seen and organisers are hoping to replicate that success.
With tickets to go on offer from 5pm July 17 and sponsors now being sought, Griffith's Biggest Lap Committee secretary, Lisa McKinnon, says all sights are on September.
"The turn out last year was the biggest we had ever seen. It was an incredible atmosphere. We had 350 entrants and I would say almost 3,000 spectators. To have that happen again would be incredible," Mrs McKinnon said.
There are hopes of bringing back some old favourite and perhaps even some new showcases.
"We have a couple of irons in the fire but we haven't locked them in yet so we will have to wait and see," she said.
"We are hoping to bring back the Lions train which has a favorite with families and children. Last year we couldn't secure it in time.
"At this stage our main goal is securing sponsorship to ensure the event goes ahead."
This year vehicles will be marshalled from Coolah Street near City park at 5:30pm before the lap commences around Benerembah circle.
"Laps of the main street, pulling over and catching up with mates for a chat, were things that we all did on a Friday night in Griffith. In that sense it's almost something engraved in the culture of our city, I think that's why it's such a success and it's an amazing boost for businesses.
"A lot of car clubs bring five or six or sometimes a dozen or more members to the event, with people coming from all over the state.
"It's not just something car enthusiasts look forward to, but families as well as the general public. It brings Banna Avenue to life and is something everyone looks forward to, especially after not being able to run during the pandemic."
All funds raised will go towards the Leeton/Griffith Riding for the Disabled and Griffith Can Assist.
Those wishing to sponsor can do so by emailing info@griffithsbiggestlap.com.au
For tickets and further information, click here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
