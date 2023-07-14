The Master Plan for the Lake Wyangan Recreation Area has been put on public exhibition, with Griffith City Council seeking feedback from the community on a number of presented options.
The plan features a number of upgrades to the park and recreation area next to the lake itself - prioritised in order to meet budget allocations.
The eight primary priorities for stage 1 of the plan include:
Potable water will be a major upgrade for the lake, as currently there is no potable water available in either the recreational or camping areas. Plans for two 10,000 litre steel water tanks are included in the Master Plan - allowing one each for recreational and camping use.
The eight initial projects are estimated to cost around $2 million in total, with the money already allocated.
READ MORE
Additional stages would include irrigation upgrades stage two and three, sealing and improving the roads and carparks around the lake, upgrading the electrical infrastructure and the boat ramp - estimated to cost an additional $3.5 million.
Additional stages are not being considered at this stage of public exhibition, while council focuses on the first stages of the extensive redevelopment.
Not included in the draft plan are any provisions for the animal enclosure - with a decision still needing to be made on whether the animals will remain at Lake Wyangan or be rehomed elsewhere.
Meanwhile, efforts to drain the floodwaters from Lake Wyangan are going well with approximately 500ML drained already and 20ML draining per day into Barren Box Swamp.
That's not the end of Lake Wyangan's issues however, with custody now being debated between Griffith City Council and the state government.
Comment and submissions can be made up to 4pm on August 11, either in writing, by emailing admin@griffith.nsw.gov.au or online at griffith.nsw.gov.au/on-exhibition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.