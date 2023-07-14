The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

A Master Plan for Lake Wyangan's redevelopment is now on public exhibition for feedback

Updated July 14 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No provisions in the Master Plan have yet been made for the animals at the Lake Wyangan enclosure. Picture by Cai Holroyd
No provisions in the Master Plan have yet been made for the animals at the Lake Wyangan enclosure. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Master Plan for the Lake Wyangan Recreation Area has been put on public exhibition, with Griffith City Council seeking feedback from the community on a number of presented options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.