Residents are unperturbed by the announcement Bendigo Bank is reducing the operating hours of agencies in Darlington Point and Jerilderie next month.
The change is set to occur from late August, with a Bendigo Bank spokesman saying it's an effort to bring the hours into line with other nearby agencies.
"From Monday August 28 the operating hours at the Darlington Point and Jerilderie agencies will change to 9.30am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday," the spokesman said.
"This small change is expected to have a big impact and will help staff complete vital back office functions.
"Customers can continue to expect the same great service and quality products they have become accustomed to," they said.
The decision comes at a turbulent time for bank customers across the region following the announcement of NAB branch closures in Temora, Lake Cargelligo and Gundagai this year.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Bank has announced it will extend its promise not to close any regional branches for at least three more years.
Darlington Point resident Robert Curphey is more than confident the reduction of hours is not a warning sign, saying the local agency has strong support of the community and council.
"It's very much a partnership with council in the sense that council shares a building with them and has a great deal of its finances handled through there,' Mr Curphey said.
In 2012 he successfully lobbied for an ATM to be installed at the site and in the years since, the ATM has become one of the most in-demand services in town.
"You see plenty of locals using that from early in the morning. It's been a great thing for the town and shos how important the agency is to us," he said.
"I think the Bendigo agencies in the shire are really something to champion."
Darlington Point's Gavin Gilbert agrees.
"Big chain banks closing is basically the way the world is heading these days. But the smaller ones like Bendigo, I don't think we're ever going to lose. They're more of a community bank," Mr Gilbert said.
