The Narrungdera Wanderers RLFC are keenly raising money to attend this year's Koori Knock-Out, needing over $20,000 to make it to one of the biggest event of the year.
The NSW Koori Rugby League Knockout Carnival is one of the biggest Indigenous gatherings in Australia, taking place over the October long weekend and inviting Indigenous football clubs to come and test their mettle.
The Narrungdera team have been hard at work with a number of programs and outreach activities aimed at improving the mental health and outcomes for Indigenous youth.
Therese Simpson from the Wanderers explained.
"The Wanderers have members from communities throughout the Riverina and NSW, and was established after youth from several communities lost their battle with depression," she said.
"We try to do positive activities - we get them to join in the local touch footy comp, the group 20, a lot of them go to the gym throughout the year ... it's not just about the football, it's about positive results."
Last year, the Narrungdera team raised a little over $23,000 to attend the knock-out, and are hoping to go again this year - but need the support of the community to go.
Ms Simpson described attending the Koori Knock-Out as similar to a religious experience for many.
"It's something that's like a religious thing to the Aboriginal community. The knock-out is the biggest event of the year with 64 men's teams, there's women's teams, there's youth."
A few businesses and groups have already committed their support, and Ms Simpson especially thanked Lashes by Kayla, Sunrice, LCN, Griffith City Council and Cafe 262 among plenty of others.
"Without that support, most of it wouldn't be possible," she said.
"If we can keep a few of these boys out of trouble and doing positive things, anything that helps is fantastic."
Anyone interested in supporting the Narrungdera Wanderers can contact Ms Simpson at Wiradjuri_warriors@outlook.com.
