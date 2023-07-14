The Area News
Narrungdera Wanderers are hard at work raising funds to attend the Koori Knock-Out in October

Updated July 14 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Allana Little, Therese Simpson and Olivia Simpson from the Narrungdera Wanderers. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Narrungdera Wanderers RLFC are keenly raising money to attend this year's Koori Knock-Out, needing over $20,000 to make it to one of the biggest event of the year.

