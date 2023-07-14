For the first time, St Mark's Anglican Church in Coleambally has received pews after relying on standard seating since its inception in the 1970s.
But in what could be called a bittersweet note, the pews were resourced from the St George's church in Yenda which officially closed it's doors last year.
The decision was made by the congregation, given the relatively short distance to Griffith.
St Mark's reverend Sue-Ellen Chilvers said while it was unfortunate the availability of the pews were only made possible by the closure of another church, she says they will be put to good use.
"It makes our church feel much more traditional," Reverend Chilvers said.
The building wasn't always intended on being a house of worship, with plans of it originally being a community hall.
"The plan was when money became available, a church would be built. But with the way times are now with finances, it's not deemed necessary to have a church in the traditional sense," Reverend Chilvers said.
"We have eight pews, four on either side, made from beautiful timber that compliments the rest of our building. I'm very pleased and indeed grateful."
The site of St Georges in Yenda operated for around 100 years up until last year, with the decision to close made as a result of falling congregation numbers.
But Griffith's St Alban's Anglican dean, Father Thomas Leslie, said the congregation felt it was right to call time.
"They felt they were no longer able to maintain the site," Father Leslie said.
"As well as regulars now attending Griffith, we also have a priest who travels to Yenda monthly for home worship.
"The grounds of St George's are being handled by the Diocese and Trustees for the Riverina which is looking at ways the site can be redeveloped for the benefit of the Yenda community."
Father Leslie noted the irony of how times change.
"When Griffith was first established, it was part of a parish at Yenda so things have certainly reversed," he said.
"The change of times is true of all community organisations. People are a lot more regional-minded than they once were in some ways.
"But our congregation is still strong, and I'm glad to see the resources from Yenda going to good use. Part of the policy of closing that church was to rehouse as much as we could.
"I don't believe the closure of the site has in any way impacted the worship of the community of Christ," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
