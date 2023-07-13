The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Multicultural Council President Carmel La Rocca was not deterred after the October parade was cancelled

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca hopes to see a parade walking along Banna Avenue over Easter 2024. Picture by Cai Holroyd
President of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca hopes to see a parade walking along Banna Avenue over Easter 2024. Picture by Cai Holroyd

While Griffith City Council may have shot down plans for a festive parade in October, organiser and president of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca has not been dissuaded and is hoping to see the floats in Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.