While Griffith City Council may have shot down plans for a festive parade in October, organiser and president of the Griffith Multicultural Council Carmel La Rocca has not been dissuaded and is hoping to see the floats in Easter.
Ms La Rocca has been pushing for a multicultural parade for several years, and said that this delay wasn't concerning her in the slightest.
"Despite not working out this year - next year it will definitely be on," she said.
She also mentioned being surprised that it had gone to council at all. She explained that she had simply been brainstorming and asked a staff member about what would hypothetically need to be done to secure support, and was as surprised as anyone when the parade hit the council agenda.
"I was just thinking about it, we threw around a date and then it went to council."
Her aim for the parade is to help foster community spirit and engagement for all, with a list of positive benefits that she plans to pitch to Griffith City Council for support.
"It won't just be multicultural. It will be for everyone, the whole community. There are lots of benefits - it brings people together, it's a significant economic boost, it raises awareness of social and cultural issues," she said.
"It's about fostering unity, pride and belonging in the whole community."
READ MORE
One of the key reasons for not holding the parade in October was the sheer amount of events already taking up the calendar - a hurdle that the Easter weekend shares due to the Vintage Festival, the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival and the Griffith Easter Party.
Ms La Rocca wasn't concerned however, simply saying that they would hold the parade on Monday.
"It would be more appropriate for the Monday as well ... It gets lost in the middle of the year. A parade needs a meaning, you can't just have one in the middle of the year," she said.
Asked about the many pride parades that do occupy the middle of the year, Ms La Rocca said she hadn't considered them but was supportive of including LGBTQI+ pride in her own plan.
"I don't see why not, they could have a little section at the back or in the middle."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.