The site of the recently closed Central Garage in Darlington Point is set to go up for auction.
The much-loved business, which boasted lottery and newsagency services in addition to a mechanics, closed in March after some two decades.
Despite this, there is a sense of optimism in the air, with owner Bruce Gowrie-Smith and Griffith Nutrien Harcourts having listed the building to go up for auction next month.
Mr Smith, who has also owned the Punt Hotel since 2019, says the building has the potential to house a lucrative and important service to the area.
"I'm totally open to ideas on what the business could be, providing it is something that will look attractive and become an important service in Darlington Point," Mr Smith said.
"The closure of the garage is unfortunate. It's my understanding the business owners decided it was time to do something different.
"Personally it would have been unsustainable for me to continue operating the garage, newsagency and lottery service.
"I believe it's a brilliant retail space, with recent refurbishments. I hope a resulting business would be something that has vision and compliments the main street. If you think about it, Darlington Point is an ideal location, given how centralised it is in the MIA, not far from Griffith, Coleambally, Whitton and Leeton."
Griffith Nutrien Harcourts agent Robert Cavallaro foresees the outlet will attract much interest.
"Darlington Point is a real workers town and a vibrant community. But it's also a place that attracts travellers, with picturesque views and presence on the Kidman Way. All of these elements add opportunity."
While an auction is slated for next month, Mr Cavallaro says there's every possibility it could sell in the lead up.
"If the owner is happy with a prior deal, it will sell," he said.
The auction is slated to occur on site at 22 Carrington Street, Darlington Point on August 19.
