Courier vs freight: what's the difference?

What are the primary differences between courier companies and freight companies and which is right for you? Picture Shutterstock

People tend to confuse courier shipping with freight shipping. After all, they both involve delivery vehicles transporting goods from one place to another. Aren't they more or less the same thing? Well, no, not really.

Apart from the general similarity just mentioned, courier and freight services have little in common. They have different methods and different processes, and one is more suitable than the other depending on what is being shipped and how much of it.

In the following paragraphs, we cover the primary differences between courier companies and freight companies and clarify the various circumstances in which one or the other is more appropriate.

What is a courier service?

Generally speaking, courier companies specialise in quick, efficient 'last-mile' deliveries. What are last-mile deliveries? The term refers to the final leg of a package's journey-from the warehouse to the recipient's front door.

Courier companies have their own transportation networks and utilise a range of vehicles to make their deliveries, including trucks, vans, SUVs, and even electric three-wheelers. When sending a parcel domestically, many people choose to go with a courier service instead of the post office because the former is usually much faster. Prices vary, but you can find the best deal using a courier cost calculator.

Many courier companies also offer pick-up services whereby a driver comes to collect a parcel from your home and proceeds to transport it to its destination. Part of their appeal is the made-to-order nature of their business model, whereby customers can choose from a variety of delivery options, including same-day delivery. In some cases, you can even dictate the time (within 30 minutes or so) at which your package will arrive.

Today, most if not all courier services offer real-time tracking which enables you to see where a package is at any given time. This is very convenient and makes it less likely that you'll miss a delivery.

What is a freight service?

Freight shipping differs from courier shipping in a number of ways. First of all, freight forwarding companies typically do not use their own staff or vehicles to make deliveries. Rather, they act as a middleman between the party sending a shipment and the company selected to transport that shipment.

Freight companies rely on a network of alliances with other shipping companies to fulfill orders. These other companies have transportation infrastructure and logistics solutions which freight companies do not have. They also tend to use large cargo vehicles including tractor trailers and trains, which courier services do not employ.

In general, freight forwarders offer two shipping solutions to customers: less-than-load (LTL) and full-truck-load (FTL). Of the two, LTL is more popular as it allows customers to ship smaller loads that do not occupy a full truck, while only paying for the amount of space they take up.

FTL, as the name indicates, only makes sense when you're shipping a load big enough to fill an entire truck. As with courier quotes, you can compare freight quotes using a freight quote calculator.

Freight companies do not offer door-to-door delivery services. They do not deal with individual customers the way courier companies do. Freight forwarding is designed for businesses that regularly send out shipments in bulk, whether domestically or internationally.

In addition to facilitating the timely and economic transport of goods, freight companies are responsible for things like customs clearance, adherence to import-export regulations, invoicing, and more.

There are a few courier companies that offer freight services. UPS, FedEx, and DHL are three high-profile examples. Their expertise covers last-mile deliveries as well as massive cargo shipments. Still, there is no overlap between the courier and freight services; they're distinct from one another.

When should you ship via courier?

Unless you own a business, you're almost always going to send your parcels via courier. Even if you have a dozen packages to ship (e.g. at Christmastime), a courier can take care of it.



The only exception is if you want to ship items that are very large and/or very heavy. Many courier companies enforce restrictions on the size and weight of packages. If you exceed these limits, you may have to use a pallet or perhaps turn to a freight company.

