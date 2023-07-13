The Area News
Griffith Business Chamber is pushing for a single higher rate rise, in a bid to keep business confidence afloat

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 15 2023 - 10:42am, first published July 13 2023 - 1:30pm
President of the Griffith Business Chamber, John Nikolic. Picture by Caj Holroyd
The Griffith Business Chamber has made their piece regarding Griffith City Council's proposed rate rise, sharing a concern that three years of high rate increases would damage business confidence and hurt the economy.

