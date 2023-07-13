The Griffith Business Chamber has made their piece regarding Griffith City Council's proposed rate rise, sharing a concern that three years of high rate increases would damage business confidence and hurt the economy.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic said that the chamber accepted the need for some kind of rate increase - but hoped to encourage Griffith City Council to look into further cost-saving and revenue-raising measures first.
"The Chamber also keenly appreciates the importance of maintaining local government services, which is essential to attract and retain workers to our City," he said.
"Most businesses are now thinking about ways to reduce operational costs ... We think it should emulate the entrepreneurial spirit of the City and region it represents and creatively consider ways to increase revenue."
Suggestions from the business chamber included a focus on renewable, affordable energy and cautiously monetising council services like long stays at the airport carpark or hiring out Council's staff on a fee per service basis.
The primary concern for the Griffith Business Chamber was how the SRV would impact the already low level of business confidence, with the Business Confidence Index nearing the all-time low that Australia hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Nikolic said they hoped to be able to bring the rate rise down to a one-off hit, or 'ripping the bandaid off' to avoid prolonging the potential drop in confidence.
"The concern is that a larger increase will decrease business confidence even further ... We do think that if council plans and implements cost-cutting and revenue-raising measures, we can get to a single SRV and help avoid a prolonged drop in business confidence."
While difficult to put an exact number on anything, they estimated that a single increase of around 15 per cent would be possible and far preferable to the 30 per cent increase over three years.
The next information session on the rate variation will be held on July 20 at the Kooyoo Street Kiosk, with followups on August 1 at Hanwood Catholic Club and August 4 at Griffith Central.
Community organisations can contact Griffith City Council at 1300 176 077 to arrange individual meetings with mayor Doug Curran and general manager Brett Stonestreet.
