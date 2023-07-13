The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

National Parks and Wildlife service to carry out training at Griffith airport

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Park and Wildlife Service will be conducting training at the Griffith Airport from July 17. Picture supplied
The National Park and Wildlife Service will be conducting training at the Griffith Airport from July 17. Picture supplied

Residents can expect the whir of aircraft blades over Griffith next week when more than 30 pilots and crew come to the city for training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.