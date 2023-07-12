Three years after it formed, the Griffith chapter of the Australian Man Cave is celebrating weathering the storm of COVID-19.
As a means to connect with more people than ever before, the Griffith chapter will be holding a community barbecue wellness event at Willow Park this Sunday.
"It's been obviously a tough time with the pandemic. Our Griffith chapter copped a hit and obviously we're doing whatever we can to reconnect," TAMC founder, Pastor Lou Greco said.
Mr Greco, along with other affiliates, will be at the barbecue on Sunday.
"Sadly, we're losing one to two people in Riverina per day to suicide which is tragic and that's why we're really pushing to reconnect.
"We will be doing these barbecues regularly every two months in Griffith to let people know we exist and show support is available," he said.
President of the Griffith chapter, Rina Mercuri, said after three long years of restrictions, she hopes to see more embrace the not-for-profit organisation than ever before.
"We really want to get the word out to not only those who might be experiencing hard times, but those who may know someone doing it tough," Ms Mercuri said.
"That is what this barbecue will be all about, encouraging men and their families, friends to come out for a get-together, especially those we haven't met yet.
"Everyone can do a little to help but a lot of people don't know how to do it. So if you know someone having difficulty, come along and bring them a long as well."
Since restrictions subsided, the Griffith chapter has increased social events and is planning many more.
"Last month we had a bowling day and there was also one spent making home made pizzas. It's not so much about learning to do new things as it is about getting together in a safe space and enjoying the day," Mrs Mercuri said.
A qualified counsellor, Ms Mercuri said the key goal of the Mancave is to reduce mental health and suicide through mateship.
"There are over seven men per day who commit suicide in Australia. Griffith is not spared from that figure," she said.
"Our goal is to reduce those numbers by providing a group where men can talk openly about anything, as well as enjoy the company of others. Because if you talk about it, you know more about it.
"When we hold events such as the barbecue, we may get quite a number of people attend and other times only a few. But even if we can help just one person, we're happy."
The barbecue, provided by the Griffith Lions, will be held from 10:30am at Willow Park on Kookora Street, July 16.
