The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Australian Man Cave welcoming community to wellness barbecue

AW
By Allan Wilson
July 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Man Cave Griffith chapter will be holding a community barbecue wellness event at Willow Park this Sunday. Inset: Australian Man Cave founder, pastor Lou Greco.
The Australian Man Cave Griffith chapter will be holding a community barbecue wellness event at Willow Park this Sunday. Inset: Australian Man Cave founder, pastor Lou Greco.

Three years after it formed, the Griffith chapter of the Australian Man Cave is celebrating weathering the storm of COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.