Hanwood will head to Rawlings Park on Saturday night for their top-of-the-table clash with Lake Albert, but they will be going across undermanned.
Chris Vitucci will miss this weekend while Dean Armanini is still out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Chris Zappala and Sebastian Patane are also a chance to miss the clash.
It won't just be playing numbers that will be affected this weekend, with coach Jason Bertacco also set to miss Saturday's game due to his son's second birthday.
Across all three grades, there will be 17 to 18 players missing, with Bertacco knowing that is going to make it a tough day at the office.
"With it being a Saturday night game, it adds to a bit of the excitement. The best part about it for us is that all three grades are going to be over there together," he said.
"The flow-on effect is that we are going to be a bit short this week because players are unable to play because it is on Saturday."
Their opponents for this weekend, Lake Albert, are the only team to take points off Hanwood so far this season, and the Hanwood coach knows his side will be tested once again on Saturday.
"They are a top team and top club," he said.
"They are first in third and second grade and then third in first grade, so in the top half of all three grades. They are a top club that does a lot of things right, so you know you are in for a battle against them no matter what team we put on the park.
"There are a lot of similarities between the clubs."
The first-grade game will kick off at 7.30pm on Rawlings Park 1.
