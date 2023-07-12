The Griffith Blacks will head over to Wagga this weekend to take on Ag College, buoyed by the confidence of back-to-back wins.
The win last weekend over Deniliquin means it is the first time in 2023 that the Blacks have picked up two wins on the bounce, and coach Chris McGregor feels his side has what it takes to cause an upset at Beres Ellwood Oval.
"We definitely have a chance to cause a bit of an upset up there," he said.
"From the sounds of it, their fields are a bit of a mess, so hopefully, that can slow them down a little bit, and we just have to be strong at the breakdown.
"They are a quick side who move the ball well, so we will have to meet them in defence and make sure we are making them work when they are defending."
In what has been a tough season for the Blacks, McGregor feels that results like the one against the Rovers last weekend shows how far his side has come.
"The defensive effort, especially last weekend when they had so much of the ball, the boys just kept standing up and working for each other," he said.
"That is really a sign that shows how much they have grown in maturity. In similar games earlier in the year, we have let close games get away just because of the younger bodies, and that didn't happen last weekend."
The Blacks will be looking to head in with a similar squad to the win over Deniliquin, with only Blake Theunissen under an injury cloud after a knee injury.
The first-grade clash will get underway at Beres Ellwood Oval at 3.15pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
