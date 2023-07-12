The latest in research, innovation and technology in irrigated farming will be shared by key speakers at a forum on July 20.
The Irrigation Research and Extension committee (IREC) is bringing it's free update to the Gem Hotel, with some 70 participants from as far as Deniliquin expected.
Key topics will include management of soil variability, how irrigation farm dams are offsetting the carbon footprint, and innovation in managing weeds.
IREC executive officer Iva Quarisa said it will be the third forum of its kind exploring the future of the sector.
"The focus will be on research and trials conducted on crops, with information to be shared crucial to the future prosperity of the sector," she said.
"Last year those attending gained a great deal of insight hearing what others are doing. It allows those in the industry an opportunity to network and discuss how certain things can fit into their own operations.
"It's wonderful to have this program back up and running after having so much trouble delivering it through the pandemic."
Mrs Quarisa said the diversity of irrigation in agriculture is one of the greatest strengths of the area.
"It's all about improving what is being done and making the most of the natural resources like water and the soil to make things more financially viable.
"It's important to note that this isn't just going to be cropping-based or industry specific. We will hear everything from herbicide resistance to the lessons learnt from past rice and cotton seasons," she said.
Several speakers will provide discussions on weed management, a timely issue following high rainfall in recent years.
"A couple of the speakers are following up on the 'area wide management of weeds' project which will include a final report on using genetics to show the spread of weeds in vineyards, orchards, roadsides and cropping," she said.
"There were ten sites in the MIA that were used to take samples for herbicide resistant weeds over the past two years. What I hope is that the results of that project and some conclusions will be provided."
Meanwhile, a Deakin University academic will discuss an agri-futures funded research project examining the use of irrigation dams as potential carbon-sync sources.
The forum will be held at the Gem Hotel from 830am until 330pm on July 20.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
