Griffith Aged Support Service will be hosting a very special lunch celebrating the second-most-famous Christmas of the year, on July 25.
The service will be presenting their own Christmas in July celebration at Exies Bagtown, with a traditional Christmas lunch at 11.30am followed by prizes, giveaways and plenty of entertainment.
Griffith Aged Support Service co-ordinator Yvette Pastro said that they were excited to see people come out just to socialise and have fun - and that tickets weren't limited to just their existing clients.
"Everybody is welcome. It's just to encourage everyone to get out of their homes, grab some friends and have a traditional lunch with friends," she said.
"We're encouraging everyone to get dressed up in the theme or just the colours, if they're not too keen."
She emphasised how important these events can be for socialisation, with many elderly people facing isolation or loneliness.

The party has come about thanks to a $4000 grant from NSW Club Grants - allowing GASS to subsidise ticket prices to just $20.
Ms Pastro was especially grateful for the grant, and extended that thanks to both the wider community and specifically Bagtown Exies for their support.
"That's why the tickets are at a minimal price, because a meal alone is double that ... We try to have a few functions throughout the year," she said.
Entertainment will be provided by mainstay of Griffith's music scene Cheryl Tucker, who will be providing live music and a few Christmas carols for the afternoon.
RSVP's can be made to Griffith Aged Support Service at the Yambil Hub along with payment. Ms Pastro added that while they may be out, other services at the centre would be able to accept RSVP's and pass them on.
