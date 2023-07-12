The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Aged Support Service will be hosting a special Christmas in July event at Bagtown Exies

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yvette Pastro and Christine Badoco from Griffith Aged Support Service. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Yvette Pastro and Christine Badoco from Griffith Aged Support Service. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Aged Support Service will be hosting a very special lunch celebrating the second-most-famous Christmas of the year, on July 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.