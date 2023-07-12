While Yenda is currently sitting four points outside of the top five, but they haven't given up hope of making a late charge for finals.
The Blueheelers have been ravaged by injuries, with vice-captain Trey Woodland still expected to miss the next couple of weeks while Tom Sellars is also a way of a return.
The positive for the side is the potential return of Todd Granger, which will provide a welcome boost for a tough test against ladder leaders Leeton on their turf this weekend.
The goal is still to make a charge for finals, according to coach James Dole, and those chances will only be boosted if the injury list can be shortened.
"It's going to be tough, but I think it is still possible," he said.
"We can get Trey back, and we should get Todd back this week or next, and then we can all stay fit. I think we are still within a chance to get other those two sides we did in the first round and then maybe make the trip to Hay and get one of them."
The goal for this weekend, according to Dole, is to get through unscathed, but he also wants to see his side approach the game with the right mindset.
"Two aspects that we have been trying to work on since the disappointing loss to Hay has been our body language and attitude," he said.
"We showed in the game against Yanco when we probably weren't full strength. It was just the good prep and going into the game with a good attitude and body language, and being able to play for 80 minutes rather than starting off strong and dropping off or coming out slow and playing catch up. We need to play for 80 minutes."
RELATED
Emotions will be high after the loss of Yenda junior Dane Richards, and Dole feels his side will want to make a late charge in his memory and for his family, who still have strong ties to the club.
"We are very grateful for the Black and Whites doing what they did for us (pushing their round nine game back)," he said.
"There is definitely going to be a bit of feeling in these next couple of games and probably the rest of the season.
"While there aren't a lot of blokes in first grade that played with Dane because he was a younger bloke, he was still a part of the club, and we are still close with his siblings and his mom, so we will be doing it for them, that's for sure."
In the other round 10 games, DPC Roosters will make the trip to Lake Cargelligo while the Black and Whites will return home for just the third time this season to take on Yanco-Wamoon.
The longest road trip in the competition will round out the action as Hay heads to West Wyalong.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.