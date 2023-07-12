Hanwood Crossing stuck in contractor gridlock

The Area News
A safer crossing for Hanwood Public School remains held up by a fruitless search for contractors

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Works on the Hanwood Crossing have been delayed due to a continuing lack of contractors.

