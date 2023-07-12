Hanwood Crossing stuck in contractor gridlock

Works on the Hanwood Crossing have been delayed due to a continuing lack of contractors.
The Hanwood School Crossing has been in the works for several months, with many timelines announced after widespread outcry from parents due to the dangerous current crossing.
While then-Minister for Regional Transport Paul Toole set an initial expectation that Hanwood Public School would have a safer crossing by the first term of 2023 back in December 2022, there's been little action yet as we get ready to enter term three.
A recent letter from the Hanwood School P&C asked why works haven't commenced, despite the plans being approved by the state government.
The work installing the crossing is the responsibility of Transport for NSW. In February, Transport for NSW said that they were stuck awaiting quotes from contractors - the situation which continues now.
READ MORE
Councillor and chairwoman of the Traffic Committee Anne Napoli said that it was disappointing to have the works delayed for so long.
"It has been stuck there for a while. Council has been lobbying for this since 2010 ... the funding is there and ready to go but unfortunately due to one reason or the other - the main one being contractors - the project has been delayed again," she said.
"I understand how difficult it is for families and kids to navigate that safely, and I do feel for them but council has been trying very hard to make sure that gets done. Safety is the priority for everybody."
Transport for NSW representative Joanne Cheshire said at the Traffic Committee meeting on June 20 that the September school holidays would be a more realistic construction start date.
While the search for contractors to build the crossing continues, recruitment has already begun to find a crossing supervisor - however that search has been equally difficult due to the work only being for a few hours a day.
"I understand they're looking at that, and it's been difficult to recruit. Trying to recruit and retain the right person has been very difficult," said councillor Napoli.
Transport for NSW has been contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.