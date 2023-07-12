Industry leaders have said terrible seasonal conditions, flourishing disease and market volatility contributed to what has been labelled the worst vintage season winegrape growers in the MIA have experienced in living memory.
While expectations for the seasonal outlook were low from the start, the results were worse than predicted, with vintage unable to get underway until February and dragged out until late April due to record cold, wet conditions last year.
Only some 211,000 tones was harvested in the area - around 100,000 down from the previous year.
Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass said poor conditions added to an array of problems already being experienced.
"There were problems from all directions, including with oversupply, high disease pressure, and extremely low prices," Mr Cass said.
"Poor demand and supply has been mainly created by China exiting the market, but also by competition from other drink sectors like craft beers and boutique spirits. It also appears the global demand for alcohol is dropping annually.
"Some producers in the area are even taking out their vines while others are waiting with bated breath for China to start taking wine again."
Mr Cass said commercial regions, including the MIA, Murray Valley and Riverland which produce as much as 75 per cent of the domestic market, were the hardest hit.
"We believe oversupply is at 80,000 tones in the Riverina so China has put on that extra pressure," Mr Cass said.
"China has also affected more premium regions like the Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale which have had to drop their prices, making them more worthwhile targets for wineries. That further adds to our expense."
He said even if China opens the gates to wine exports, it won't entirely remedy the situation.
"The thing we've learned from China since 2017 is their consumption has halved and it seems to be dropping annually, predominantly for wine," Mr Cass said.
"We've also lost market share to countries like Chile and Argentina.
"Over supply isn't just hard on us; it's hard on wineries. We've had reports big supermarkets are suggesting if suppliers can't meet their prices, they'll take the shelf space. That makes it very hard for wineries to claim a price that will cover the cost of inflation and pass on extra money down to growers to make them financially sustainable."
The board is now lobbying the government for assistance to alleviate pressure on those in the sector.
"We'll take whatever assistance is offered," Mr Cass said. "But the biggest area we are worried about is the mental health of our growers. We know there will be people under the pump and we hate to think what sort of effect that will have going forward."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
