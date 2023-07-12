The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina Winegrape Growers says vintage down 100,000 tones from 2022

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Winegrape Growers extensions officer Brian Bortolin and CEO Jeremy Cass discussing the 2023 vintage at the winegrape growers offices on Yambil Street. Picture by Allan Wilson
Riverina Winegrape Growers extensions officer Brian Bortolin and CEO Jeremy Cass discussing the 2023 vintage at the winegrape growers offices on Yambil Street. Picture by Allan Wilson

Industry leaders have said terrible seasonal conditions, flourishing disease and market volatility contributed to what has been labelled the worst vintage season winegrape growers in the MIA have experienced in living memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.