The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Meals on Wheels is holding a special free exhibition to help navigate the maze of aged care services

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:52am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-ordinator of Griffith Meals on Wheels Tenille Valensisi. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Co-ordinator of Griffith Meals on Wheels Tenille Valensisi. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith Meals on Wheels is holding a special exhibition to help shed light on a confusing system and bring together all of the aged care service providers from the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.