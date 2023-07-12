Griffith Meals on Wheels is holding a special exhibition to help shed light on a confusing system and bring together all of the aged care service providers from the region.
Griffith Meals on Wheels co-ordinator Tenille Valensisi said that battling through the red tape and identifying the available services could be a challenge, which had inspired the August 31 expo.
"We just noticed that there's a lot of people coming into the Yambil Street hub, requesting information about aged care services ... it is madness, that's an understatement," she said.
"They just have no direction of where to go, so we thought it would be a great idea to have an expo and get all the services in one spot. The community can come along and see what's available for themselves or their family."
Yvette Pastro from Griffith Aged Support Service added that as support services changed so regularly with changes in government, it was
"It will be good just for the community to know what's out there and what's new," she said.
"My Aged Care and the home support program is always changing."
The organisers have lined up around 25 stallholders already confirmed, and are still open to registrations from more.
Stallholders include residential aged care, home care providers, as well as medicinal operators like pharmacies, and allied health providers.
Even financial advice will be on offer, with help navigating the world of superannuation and retirement planning.
"We've had a great response. We've got the local health district coming - they're going to be providing free covid booster shots and flu vaccines," Ms Valensisi said.
Eager stallholders can register by August 1, at griffithmealsonwheels.org.au.
The free exhibition will be held on August 31 from 10am to 2pm. Ms Valensisi encouraged all in the community to come along, with registrations not required for attendees.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
