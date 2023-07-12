The Area News
Yoogali SC take on Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:19am
Yoogali SC will head to Canberra this weekend looking to maintain their 10-point gap at the top of the table as the final third of the season approaches.

Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

