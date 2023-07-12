Yoogali SC will head to Canberra this weekend looking to maintain their 10-point gap at the top of the table as the final third of the season approaches.
This weekend will see the Griffith-based side head to the Nation's Capital to take on a Brindabella Blues side who are looking to stay in the hunt for a top four finish.
It has been a tough last five games for the Blues who are without a win with only three points from a possible 15 but they will be looking to show they have what it takes to match it with the best in the competition
The signature of their run has been their clinical nature in front of goal and not relying on just one player to find their goals.
While Darren Bailey is sitting joint leader in the golden boot race with 12 goals alongside Wagga's Morris Kadzola, they have also been well serviced by Josh De Rossi, with 10 goals, and Joe Preece, with eight.
In the meeting earlier in the season, Yoogali came away with a 2-1 win at Solar Mad Stadium.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
